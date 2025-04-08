 
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith take major step toward divorce

April 08, 2025

Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith are preparing to call it quits and proceed to divorce.

Will and Jada, who’ve been living apart for years now, are reportedly selling their various houses to resolve financial matters before they can announce they’re headed for divorce.

The couple has already sold their home in Baltimore and is now selling their place in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles. They also have homes in Malibu and Calabasas, as well as their own separate homes.

The duo has owned their Woodland Hills home for the past 15 years. It has now been listed on the market to be sold. They bought the home in 2010 for $910,000, and they have listed it for $ 2 million.

A source told Radar Online: "The marriage is been over for years, they've just been living a sham.”

"But the fact they are beginning to sell off their homes and divide up the cash is a sure-fire sign that the marriage is all over bar the shouting," the mole added.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett tied the knot in 1997, with the latter revealing in October 2023 that they’d been living apart for six years.

