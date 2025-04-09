 
Travis Scott gets honest about Kanye West

Travis Scott's views about Ye in a recent interview appear to come before he unfollowed him

Lifestyle News Desk
April 09, 2025

Kanye West and Travis Scott shared strong ties, but the latter apparently grew estranged after his co-musician’s offensive tweets.

But in an interview recently published in Complex, the Antidote rapper raved about Donda hitmaker.

It is relevant to mention that the interview was recorded before Trav unfollowed Ye from social media.

“That’s my kids’ uncle. That guy took me in when I was young, when I was like 19. He taught me a lot about music. And not even just ‘taught’ me, but he allowed me to experience the creation of music," the 33-year-old added.

He continued, "To create music with him, it’s what helped me grow, making a lot of beats. Whether it’s writing and collabing on music and film or clothes or whatever the fuck it is, just constantly learning.”

It's unclear what the equation between Ye and Trav is exactly, given that they have collaborated heavily in the past, including the Houston rapper bringing him to his 2023 Rome concert. The pair also share a family bond as their children are cousins.

