Glen Powell recalls adorable meeting between his and Demi Moore's dogs

By
Lifestyle News Desk
April 09, 2025

Glen Powell and Demi Moore's pet dogs met each other in a sweet encounter.

At the launch of his new Smash Kitchen condiment line, Powell recalled the meeting between his rescue dog Brisket and Demi’s tiny dog, Pilaf.

"Demi was out here in London, and we went to go meet up with Demi and Pilaf," the Hit Man star told People.

"And I got to say that was... All Demi ever texts me about is the Pilaf and Brisket meeting. So it was one for the books," he added, "We had a very cute photo shoot."

The Top Gun star said "it was a great day" with "two Hollywood dogs meeting for the first time."

Both dogs are pursuing careers in the spotlight, with Pilaf inclined more towards editorial fame, with his own Vogue digital cover, and Brisket, who also has a Vogue cover, set to make cameos in movies.

"Brisket will be making a cameo in [TV series] Chad Powers this fall and in [the film] Running Man this fall," Powell shared.

"So yeah, Brisket will be on the press tour with me doing his own junkets, I'm sure," he quipped.

