Freddie Prinze Jr. explains secret to successful marriage with Sarah Michelle Gellar

Freddie Prinze Jr. reveals secret to lasting Sarah Michelle Gellar marriage

Freddie Prinze Jr. is sharing his and wife Sarah Michelle Gellar’s approach to keeping their marriage strong after more than 2 decades.

In a new interview with Variety, the 49-year-old I Know What You Did Last Summer actor shared that he and Gellar, 48, put effort into their marriage.

"Marriage is hard no matter what business you’re in. What works for us might not work for everyone else," Freddie said. "We work at it."

The She’s All That actor acknowledged, "I’m not perfect. She’s not perfect. We piss each other off, but we respect one another."

He also shared the secret to their bond, noting, "We were friends first. Maybe that’s the secret? It wasn’t just 'Oh, she’s hot, he’s hot — let’s hook up.' "

"But I know people who’ve done it the other way, and their relationships are just as strong as mine," he added.

Meanwhile, Gellar also answered the same question earlier this year. During her interview on Today with Jenna & Friends, she was asked what the secret to their marriage was, she replied, "Separate bathrooms. It’s that simple."

Prinze and Gellar met on the set of the iconic horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997. The duo became friends later began dating. They got engaged in 2001 and tied the knot in 2002.