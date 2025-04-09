Ed Sheeran gives insights into ‘catch-ups’ with pal Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran just revealed he meets Taylor Swift "like four times a year."

The Perfect hitmaker talked about the hours long “catch-ups” he has with the legendary Eras Tour headliner, recalling that him supporting Swift on her Red Tour in 2013 was the most special time they’ve shared together.

In his latest appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Sheeran told Alex Cooper, "I think that the period of time that I was on the Red Tour... you know I lived in Nashville, and she lived in Nashville and we used to fly to and from the gigs together... I literally spent almost every single day with her for about six months, so I think that period of time.”

"I see her when I see her; I probably see her like four times a year... Instead of catching up the whole time, we have like proper sit down six-hour catch-ups, and I think that that's like a really nice way to do it,” the Shape of You singer said of his get togethers with the So High School crooner.

Currently, Ed Sheeran has released his latest song, Azizam, off his upcoming LP, Play, of which he said on the podcast, “My idea was because the album is so broad, I didn’t want to just be like, ‘Here’s the single. Here’s the album,’ so there’s music coming every sort of two, three weeks.

“So there’s Azizam now, there’s a song called Old Phone that comes out in a couple of weeks, and then after that there’s another song coming,” he further teased but kept further details to himself.