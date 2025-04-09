Metallica takes major philanthropic step for upcoming gigs

Metallica just took the opportunity to make an impact in the community.

The legendary metal rock stars partnered up with the American Red Cross and All Within My Hands to organize blood donation drives for selective concerts.

More than 10 of their concerts would be having the blood drive during The Unforgiven hitmakers’ US tour.

Several of the drives are scheduled to take place inside the venues and all fans from New York, Tennessee, Ohio, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, California and Colorado can register to donate.

A statement from the metal titans read, “As seasons change, the need for blood is constant and even tends to ramp up around summer holidays. Donors will have the chance to keep hospital shelves stocked across the country.”

Metallica’s initiative comes after FKP Scorpio recently teamed up with DRK blood donation services NSTOB and Nord-Ost, encouraging young people to donate blood for the first time.

Those who participated in the Music Gets in Your Blood campaign were entered to score tickets to Hurricane, Southside, M’era Luna and Highfield.

For the unversed, Metallica’s M72 World Tour kicked off in April 2023 and would be recommencing this month in Syracuse, New York.