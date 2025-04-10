Machine Gun Kelly reacts to sarcastic comment about his newborn baby with ex Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly isn’t letting the little things bother him.

The 34-year-old Nerve star took to his official Instagram account on Tuesday, April to respond to a headline by a satirical website, The Onion.

The website made fun of his co-parenting relations with his ex Megan Fox by writing, "The article's headline read, “Megan Fox Confirms She and New Baby Will Co-Parent Machine Gun Kelly.”

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Barker, reacted by resharing the post to his Instagram Stories and added three laughing emojis.

It is pertinent to mention that the 38-year-old actress gave birth to her fourth baby, a girl, her first with Kelly, on March 27.

Kelly announced the birth of his newborn on social media by sharing a glimpse of the baby girl.

The singer's reaction to a starical website came after an insider shared some insight with Page Six into co-parenting of the newly minted parents, revealing, “The exes don’t have a set co-parenting schedule in place at the moment. They just want to celebrate this time and enjoy their baby girl for now.”

“Whatever issues they have, Megan and MGK both are on the same page when it comes to co-parenting," a tipster told PEOPLE. “Right now they’re amicable."