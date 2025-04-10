Gigi Hadid gets honest about seeing herself on a cover image again

Gigi Hadid gets honest about seeing herself on outlet cover

Gigi Hadid has recently shared her honest thought about seeing herself on a publication's cover.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the owner of Guest In Residence candidly discussed her feelings after being featured on Vogue magazine after a decade of her first appearance in 2014. .

"It feels more like each ... when I look back at the cover, I feel like being in that space," she began. "And looking back at the photographer and all of the people that surround that moment."

“And like, the days and the trips that lead to those photos, I guess. And no, I don't get tired of it," the American fashion model admitted.

Previously, Gigi told Net-a-Porter what she has learnt from her career journey.

"I think I learnt a lot about myself in terms of, I can be a bit of a people-pleaser. I have learnt a lot about being assertive, which doesn’t make you a b**** …,” she said.

“As long as you do what comes naturally, which is not to be rude, you can say how you feel – and sometimes you have to do that to get things done in time."

Before concluding, the Ocean's 8 actress shared, "I want to do things that are new and feel exciting; where everyone is going to leave feeling fulfilled and that they did something fun that day."