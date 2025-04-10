Kendall Jenner wants Khloe Kardashian to forgive Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian reflected on her past relationships with Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson.

Khloe, who has candidly discussed the struggles in her past relationships, married Lamar in 2009 and finalized their divorce in 2016 due to his struggles with addiction.

Later in 2016, she started dating Tristan, with whom she welcomed her two children True and Tatum despite the ups and down in their relationship. However, they broke up due to Tristan’s infidelity.

Now, after all these years, Khloe’s sister Kendall Jenner advised her to “find it within [herself] to forgive” her exes on latest episode of The Kardashians.

Kendall said, “I’m never gonna take away from you the trauma that you were put through, by not only him, but then in the end Tristan, so I can’t even imagine how you might feel about all these situations.”

However, Khloe said her sisters “don’t really understand” the position she’s in, saying, “Anyone that knows my situation or has been in my situation would be a different version of themselves this many years later. It would be foolish not to be. You have to protect yourself and grow.”

The reality TV star went on to add that “whether it be Tristan or Lamar, where these people do these outrageous things and then they see me again and act as if nothing happened. Or they’re like, ‘Oh, I wish I could put my tongue down your throat,” furiously adding, “What does it say on my forehead? ‘F------ doormat?’”

Khloe added. “I’m like, all you guys, f--- every single person around me, cause everyone loves to say how great I am after, but why don’t you think that before? But it’s really insulting to me.”

Disagreeing with Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian added about her reunion with Lamar Odom that “I definitely could have been nicer, or my tone could have been softer.”

“But also, there’s so much going on. I can’t even explain the emotions, the thoughts — the very last time I saw this person was very contentious and negative,” she said.