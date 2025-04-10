Emma Corrin gets honest about playing Princess Diana in 'The Crown'

Emma Corrin recently got candid and opened up about playing Princess Diana in The Crown.

While giving an interview to Elle UK for their May 2025 cover, the 29-year-old actor (who uses they/them pronouns) said, “There’s a fondness there. It’s like I knew her a bit. As time goes on, it’s so weird to think about how much it changed my life. It’s almost too big to think about.”

Corrin, who depicted the role of the late princess in season 4 of a historical drama television series, stood victorious by winning a Golden Globe and securing an Emmy nomination for their efforts.

Notably, this is not the first time the Deadpool & Wolverine star expressed her feelings about playing Princess Diana in a Netflix series. In 2021, Corrin talked to the same outlet regarding the role, admitting that it felt like they received a marriage proposal.

They quipped, "They were doing some pickups for season 3 and they had asked me to come to set where they were filming to do a chemistry read with Josh [O'Connor, who played Prince Charles].”

"I remember we did the scene a couple of times and then Ben [Caron, the director] turned to Suzanne [Mackie, the producer] and was like, 'Can I do it now?' And he sort of got down and was like, 'Will you be Diana?' It felt kind of like a marriage proposal,” Corrin noted.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that season 6 of The Crown marked the end of the series, which was released in 2023.