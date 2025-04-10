 
King Charles, Queen Camilla receive warm welcome in Ravenna

King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in Italy

Lifestyle News Desk
April 10, 2025

King Charles, Queen Camilla receive warm welcome in Ravenna 

King Charles and Queen Camilla were welcomed by the people of Ravenna!

As the British monarch and his wife continue their royal trip to Italy, also marking their 20th wedding anniversary on April 9, 2025, the two updated followers on their visit to Ravenna.

Taking to their official Instagram account, a video was uploaded where a huge crowd could be seen smiling and waving at the camera which was used to film them.

The video was captioned, “Ciao Ravenna.”

In the second video, King Charles could be seen dressed in a beige-coloured tuxedo and a white button-up inside.

He was seen interacting with some enthusiastic people in the crowd who were waving mini-England flags.

Close behind King Charles was the Queen Consort, dressed in white, talking to people with a smile on her face.

This comes after their visit to Vatican City, where they met up with the High Holiness, Pope Francis, who extended his best wishes to the royal couple on account of their anniversary, a meeting which they called “a special moment.”

