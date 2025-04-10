Melissa Benoist shares release date for 'The Waterfront'

Melissa Benoist expressed her excitement after the release date for her upcoming show "The Waterfront" was announced.

Taking to Instagram stories, the "Supergirl" actress shared a still from the family drama and wrote, "The Waterfront is premiering in June."

According to Variety, all eight episodes will debut on June 19 on Netflix.

Inspired by true events, the Universal Television series features Holt McCallany, Maria Bello, Jake Weary, Melissa Benoist, Rafael L. Silva, Humberly González, Danielle Campbell and Brady Hepner.

Topher Grace, Dave Annable, Michael Gaston, Gerardo Celasco and Zach Roerig guest star in the show.

According to the official description, the series is “as much about family dynamics as they are about the lengths people will go to when their legacy is on the line,”