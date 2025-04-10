Kylie Jenner shares rare glimpse of son Aire in recent snap

Kylie Jenner gushed over her youngest child in a sweet post.

The Kardashian star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 9, to share a candid photo of son Aire, whom she shares with her ex Travis Scott.

The three-year-old boy looked all grown up in the recent snap, sporting a black shirt paired with khaki pants.

"My beautiful boy," the proud mom sweetly wrote in the caption.

In addition to Aire, whom Kylie welcomed with the rapper in February 2022, she also shares six-year-old daughter Stormi with Travis.

Back in 2018, in an exclusive interview with ES Magazine, Kylie told her sister Kim Kardashian about her sentiments regarding motherhood.

"Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better," the mom of two said. "The whole thing is really … it's like such an amazing experience."

In a celebratory post from Aire’s first birthday, Kylie gushed over her son, on her social media, writing, “AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you."