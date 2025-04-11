Prince Harry is ‘beginning to end ‘ Great War

Prince Harry should be welcomed back home despite his mistakes, says an expert.



The Telegraph's Alan Cochrane says despite the Duke of Sussex’s fault, his doors to Royal life are still open.

He writes for the outlet: "Nobody else is really to blame for the situation in which he finds himself [Harry] – separated from a loving father who would still welcome him back into the fold, even if his elder brother is highly unlikely to feel the same way."

Mr Cochrane added: "Who knows? – we might see the beginning of the end of Harry’s War."

This comes as The Duke said in a statement at the High Court: "The UK is my home. The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the US. That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil."