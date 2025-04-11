Brooke Shields reflects on powerful lesson taught by her daughters

Brooke Shields's daughters have recently shared a valuable lesson with their mom.

In a recent chat with People at AMC Networks 2025 Upfront & Content Showcase, the 59-year-old actress candidly revealed a life lesson she learned from her daughters, Grier, 18, and Rowen, 21, about how the things we think are mistakes actually lead us to something better.

"The mistakes that we quote-unquote think we make are sometimes the most valuable steps towards something that we don't even know yet," Shields recalled.

Shields, who welcomed her daughter Grier and Rowen with husband Chris Henchy in 2001 and 2003, respectively, gushed over her daughters at the premiere of her Hulu documentary, Pretty Baby, in New York City.

Calling her daughter "confident and free," she raved, "I'm proud of them speaking their mind. They are young women who are already beginning to find their own agencies."

For those unversed, the Endless Love actress and Chris Henchy got married in April 2001.