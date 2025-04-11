Khloe Kardashian recalls how her "confidence was shot" before entering 40s

Khloé Kardashian had her struggles with confidence despite being a millionaire reality star in her late 30s.

The Kardashians star, who turned 40 last June, recalled being "too scared" to try new things previously in a recent interview with US Weekly, referring to her Khloé In Wonderland podcast.

Khloé then noted that she is actually "proud" that she has managed to launch the podcast.

"With me being 40, I really wanted to do things that I had been thinking about doing, but was sort of too — either just my confidence was shot, or I just was too scared to try them," the Good American founder added.

"[With my podcast], I was like, ‘You know what? Screw this.’ I’m gonna push myself, and I’m proud that I’ve done it. I’m doing it and I feel good about it. I found my rhythm," she told the publication.

The mom-of-two explained that the "only negative thing" she has found since turning 40 is the physical impact of it but otherwise feels as if everything is "perfect" in her life at present.

"The only negative thing I would say is that you definitely feel like your body gives out a little bit more. I am like ‘Oh, my back hurts,’ like things I’ve never said before that I’m like, ‘Wow, OK,'" said Khloe, who shares True, 6, and Tatum, 2, with ex-partner Tristan Thompson.

She continued, "Other than that, everything is so perfect. I feel I’m just in a really great place in my life right now and I’m thrilled about it."

The reality star went on about how the new venture has contributed to her mental and emotional well-being.

"I feel like with my podcast, I’m interviewing people that genuinely interest me and excite me, right? And I’m all over the place, like I go from Mel Robbins to Dr. Steven Greer, who’s a ufologist. I’m all over the place, but that’s how my brain operates and I am having a lot of fun with it. I have so many curiosities and fascinations, and I get to really dive into those by hosting this podcast."

Khloé was initially married to Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2013. Her relationship with NBA player Tristan then ended in 2021 when it was revealed he had fathered a baby with Maralee Nichols.