Photo: Inside Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus' bond after years of feud

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus have reportedly moved past their differences.

According to the latest report on Life & Style, Selena and Miley have grown closer after their recent encounter earlier this year at the 2025 Academy Awards.

Referencing their hangout at the 2025 Oscars, a source close to the songbirds revealed, “They very publicly buried the hatchet back in 2020, and since then, they’ve been supportive of each other on social media.”

The source went on to add, “But it was more of a public-facing thing than an actual friendship.”

In addition to this, an insider told the outlet that the two former Disney stars’ relationship dynamic has shifted drastically since the event.

Before signing off from the chat, “Not to say it was phony, because they were both sincere with their praise of each other, but neither of them was calling to make dinner plans.”

For those unversed, the rift between the two songbirds was sparked by their shared romantic interest in the pop star Nick Jonas, now married to Priyanka Chopra, during their teenage years.