Meghan Markle using late Queen's training against her son and family

Meghan Markle has allegedly been using the training she received under Queen Elizabeth for a shocking reason.

The allegation has been issued by RadarOnline, and per the outlet’s findings, Meghan has used a number of tactics, taught to her during kidnapping training, to sway the public away from the Firm.

Allegations like concern over Archie’s skin color as well as accusations against the Firm for not caring about her suicidal tendencies at the time of Megxit.

However, that was not all, the Duchess shared other allegations while she interviewed with Oprah, following their move from Canada to the US.

It started with her accusing the Firm of taking her passport and credit cards, and even making them unavailable after the fact.

But to royal commentator Robert Lacey all of this is just “a convincing impersonation of helplessness” without any trust behind it.

His explanation for Meghan’s actions didn’t end there either, because he also called her out on using the Special Air Service (SAS) training she received, to create a “brilliant impression of a hostage begging for liberation.”

For those unversed the SAS is a secretive Special Forces unit that operates under the British Army and trains royals on how to act during hostage scenarios, terrorist attacks and other high-risk scenarios.

In Mr Lacey’s opinion, it all culminated in her being able to “deploy her self-pity to such dramatic effect,” rather than showcase truth, allegedly.

Moreover, it’s come to a point that should the royal ever give an “impression of a hostage begging for liberation on primetime television” a large part of “the world would come rushing to rescue her.”