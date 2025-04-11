 
Brittany Cartwright drops bombshell about dating after Jax Taylor divorce

'The Valley' star spills the tea on dating life after ending her decade-long relationship with Jax Taylor

Lifestyle News Desk
April 11, 2025

Brittany Cartwright recently shared plans for her romantic life one year following her separation from husband Jax Taylor.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine, the 36-year-old television personality, who shares her 3-year-old son Cruz with Taylor, revealed, "Mama is ready to date!"

Cartwright went on to add, "I am not holding back anymore. Bravo, give me a dating show, I'm here for it. I am down. Make me the Bachelorette!"

The Vanderpump Rules alum also admitted that she has not found “anything serious” yet despite being on a “couple of dates here and there” after parting ways with the 45-year-old TV personality and model.

She quipped, "I deserve to have butterflies again. I just want somebody to be nice to me, and that's sad. I just really want somebody to take me on dates. It doesn't even have to be anything fancy. Something sweet, something small, will make my day."

The mother of one said she is "not bougie,” adding, “I can be, in some ways, but I'm just a girl from Kentucky, and we could watch a movie on the back of a truck, or we could have a picnic. It doesn't matter. I just want to do fun things and feel that excitement of liking somebody again."

Moreover, Cartwright emphasised that she is noticing “all the red flags” which she could not pay heed to while dating Taylor a decade ago.

"I'm also just wanting to have some fun, until I do find that right person again. I got to make sure that it's somebody that loves kids. That's something that's very important to me,” she clarified.

For the unversed, Brittany Cartwright, who tied the knot with Taylor on June 29, 2019, called it quits in February 2024 and filed for divorce in August the same year due to “irreconcilable differences."

