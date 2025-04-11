Jax Taylor reveals how his son brought him back to life after 'dark moments'

Jax Taylor, known for his appearance in Vanderpump Rules, recently reflected on his darkest moments after his divorce from ex-wife Brittany Cartwright.

While conversing with PEOPLE at the premiere of The Valley season 2 on Thursday, April 10, the 45-year-old TV personality revealed that the upcoming season will depict the hard times he went through last year during his fight with addiction and divorce from Cartwright.

Taylor said, "It's going to be bad. It's going to be really, really bad.”

“... I was at rock bottom, going through a divorce, losing my house, going to rehab twice, being diagnosed with bipolar, OCD, PTSD, finding out my friend was sleeping with my ex-wife, losing friends,” he added.

The House of Villains star went on to note that “I mean, you name it. Losing my son. It was a really, really, really tough year for me,” referring to Cartwright’s request of primary and legal custody of their son Cruz.

Taylor admitted that the sole reason for him living is his son, as “there were some dark moments where I was just like, ‘I don't want to be here anymore.’ But I could never be that selfish and do that to my kid. I just couldn't.”

“I want my son to see 'You know what? My dad went through a hard time. He was sick, but he worked his ass off for me to be here today,'" the father of one stated.

For the unversed, Taylor and Cartwright, who started dating in 2015, got married in June 2019 and welcomed their first child, son Cruz, in April 2021.

However, she called it quits last year in February and filed for divorce in August, citing “irreconcilable differences."

It is pertinent to mention that season 2 of The Valley is set to return on Tuesday, April 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Peacock.