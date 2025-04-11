Tom Cruise sets eyes on A lister as 'perfect scientology wife'

Tom Cruise has long been looking for a lasting relationship, and he’s hopeful his search will come to an end soon as he woos actress Ana De Armas.

Ever since his third marriage, with Katie Holmes, collapsed, the actor has kept is love life low key. Now, an insider says the Mission: Impossible star has his eyes set on Ana.

The duo even sparked romance rumors when they swerve spotted having a dinner on 13 February this year. Since then, they’ve been seen on outings together, but the Deep Water star is reportedly dating Manuel Anido Cuesta.

"Tom has really turned up the charm as he sets out on a mission to win Ana’s heart, and he's leaving no stone unturned. He’s rolled out the red carpet for her with extravagant gestures, a private jet for their travels, and a series of lavish gifts including designer handbags and stunning couture gowns,” a mole told Radar Online.

"Ever since they began spending time together across the U.S. and Europe, Tom has been noticeably lighter on his feet, clearly excited about the potential romance. While he publicly maintains that his interest in Ana stems from a desire to cultivate a genuine professional rapport for their upcoming collaboration, it’s quite clear that his intentions run far deeper,” they continued.

"He sees as her the perfect Scientology wife with no skeletons in her cupboard," they added.

"The situation is a delicate dance; he wants to work with her, but he’s also keenly aware that timing is everything. Whenever asked whether there's something more between them, Tom insists they are just colleagues, yet his admiration is impossible to miss,” the mole remarked.

"The way he speaks of her, constantly praising her talent and natural beauty, makes it abundantly clear that he is utterly enchanted by her," the tipster shared.