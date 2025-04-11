 
Prince William, Kate Middleton share rare photo of 'Golden Princess'

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared the photo to mark National Pet Day

Lifestyle News Desk
April 11, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Friday shared a rare picture of  their beloved dog to mark the National Pet Day.

Using their Instagram account, the royal couple shared a picture of their  black cocker spaniel Orla and wrote, "Celebrating the animals who bring so much joy, companionship and love to our lives."

The dog was gifted to the future king and queen by James Middleton, the brother of Kate Middleton. 

The dog became a part of the royal family in 2020 before the death of their previous dog named Lupo.

According to the British media, James Middleton gifted Orla to Prince William and Kate Middleton after his dog Luna had a litter of puppies.

Commenting on her name, a publication said that the name Orla is of Celtic origin, meaning "Golden Princess."

