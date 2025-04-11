Jax Taylor breaks silence over son Cruz's autism diagnosis

Jax Taylor breaks his silence over son Cruz's autism diagnosis

Jax Taylor opened up about his son Cruz's autism diagnosis, first revealed by estranged wife Brittany Cartwright.

In a recent chat with People at the premiere of season 2 of The Valley, the TV personality spoke about his son's recent diagnosis and shared that he was hesitant to share the news publicly as they are in constant spotlight and have different approaches when it comes to processing the news.

"I was nervous," the dad of one confessed.

"Brittany and I knew this for a while," he continued. "We didn't know how we were going to come about."

"It's a lot different when you're a public figure, how we're going to handle the situation, what people are going to say. It's not my son's choice to be in the public. Unfortunately, his mom and dad are so we have to play this very smart," Taylor added.

However, the Valley star noted that he is open to taking part in any autism related awareness and would be happy to interact with parents going through the same experience.

"I'm so excited to be a part of any kind of autism awareness, any kind of charity. I want to be involved with all of it. And I want to meet parents that are going through what I'm going through," the proud dad admitted.