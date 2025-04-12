Lady Gaga heaps praise on Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga has heaped praise on Bruno Mars for his talent.

While chatting with Extra, the Poker Face singer recalled her working experience with the Talking To The Moon singer.

"He's like my brother. I really care about him and only want the best things for him. He's so talented. He's like a once-in-a-generation artist,” she lauded.

The duo's collaboration song, Die With a Smile, is featured on Lady Gaga released album on March 7, 2025.

Reflecting upon the idea behind their song, the Joker Folie A Deux actress continued, "We wanted to make a love song, and I think that was the perfect thing for us to do together, because I think we feel similarly about making the public smile."

Lady Gaga confessed that working on her seventh album, Mayhem, which features 14 tracks, brought back the experience of her first recording.

"I think about, like, being in New York City and going to dance rehearsal and putting in all the sweat and tears with the dancers and then performing for record labels, auditioning, playing shows, hoping people come, praying that they show up so the record label can see you have fans, kind of, like, the hustle of the early life of the business,” she added before signing off.

For those unversed, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars won the Grammy award for best pop duo/group performance at 67th Academy award on February 3, 2025.