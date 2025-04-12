Lily Allen makes surprising album comeback after split from David Harbour

After a seven-year hiatus from music, British popstar and actress Lily Allen has completed work on a new album, driven by the emotional fallout of her separation from actor David Harbour.

According to Daily Mail, Allen confirmed that the album, her first since 2018's No Shame, is slated for release this autumn under the BMG label.

The LP reportedly explores themes of "heartache and heartbreak," reflecting her recent personal struggles.

Moreover, the 39-year-old singer became determined to finish the record following the end of her marriage to the Stranger Things star, who is alleged to have been unfaithful.

Meanwhile, her friends say that Allen was motivated to channel her pain into her art, finding therapeutic value in the creative process.

As per the publication, "A number of the songs were written before the split. But after everything she’s been through, the lyrics took on new layers of meaning. There’s a real sense of emotional reckoning in this record.”

Additionally, Allen had previously hinted at the emotional toll of the breakup during a live podcast recording in March with close friend Miquita Oliver.

While speaking candidly to the audience, she confessed, “I am not over it. I am running away. Maybe I will have a nervous breakdown.”

Despite the turmoil, Allen has found new creative momentum.

Inspired by the enthusiastic response to her live Miss Me? Podcast tapings, she is now in the early stages of planning a UK tour for early 2026.

Earlier this year, Allen mentioned her intent to “manifest” a new album and had reportedly narrowed down selections from a pool of over 50 songs.

According to one record label source, “She kept her promise. The album is complete and ready to launch this autumn. It’s a powerful return to form, and we believe it will reconnect her with longtime fans and captivate new audiences.”