Colman Domingo extends support to 'Euphoria' co-star Eric Dane after his ALS diagnosis

Eric Dane has been diagnosed with ALS, a rare progresssive degenerative disease

Lifestyle News Desk
April 12, 2025

Colman Domingo has come forward to show support for Euphoria co-star Eric Dane amid his diagnosis of ALS.

In a talk with PEOPLE at the 2025 NBCU Emmy Luncheon in Los Angeles on Friday, April 11, the 55-year-old renowned actor and playwright revealed that he learnt about Dane’s disease the same day he announced.

Domingo said, "I haven't been able to speak with him yet. I just got the news yesterday too, and I'm wishing him well. I look forward to working with him."

For the unversed, while conversing with the same outlet on April 10, Dane revealed that he had been diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, which affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

It is a rare degenerative disease which causes muscles to lose control over time, making speaking, eating, walking, and breathing independently difficult.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that in the forthcoming third season of Euphoria, Domingo will reprise his role of Ali Muhammed, the sponsor of Zendaya's Rue.

On the other hand, Dane will also play Cal Jacobs, the father figure of the Jacobs family in the hit HBO series, which started production of season 3 two months ago.

