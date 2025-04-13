Prince Harry, Meghan Markle conflict over ‘assets' laid bare

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at odds with each other about their boundaries over children.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are parents to young Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are arguing over their presence on social media.

The difference in opinion comes as Meghan has begun actively posting her kids on Instagram to promote her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Royal expert Robert Jobson tells The Sun: “Her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are not just heirs to legacy — they’re assets, characters in a rolling narrative crafted for maximum emotional impact.”

He adds: “Because there’s one thing all the true influencing queens in America have in common — they march their children out into the world as part of the ‘brand.’”

He continues: “Some of the most powerful women in Hollywood, including Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow and J-Loproudly parade their offspring — even getting them fashion deals or film cameos.”

“But on the other side of this stands daddy Harry — wounded by his past, wary of the present and world-weary from a lifetime in the lens,” noted the expert.