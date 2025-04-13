Prince Harry's veiled threat about 'Spare' memoir 2.0 in appeal case goes from bad to worse

Prince Harry has sparked a firestorm across royal circles and has led many to fear a second coming of his memoir Spare.

All of this has come given that Prince Harry is currently embroiled in an appeal battle at the UK courts for the reinstatement of his taxpayer-funded security.

During the case, the Prince himself is said to have felt shocked by all that was hidden behind closed doors.

According to the Daily Mail he said, “People would be shocked by what's being held back.” Because his “worst fears have been confirmed by the whole legal disclosure in this case and that's really sad.”

In light of this, many have stepped forward with their own fears about what has to come following such a high profile case.

During an insider’s interview with The Sun they said, “This is clearly intensely personal. There are fears about what he might do if the decision goes against him. This could not come at a worse time."

And the remark made about his worst fears being realized have led to an admission that “there’s a lot of worry that Harry could tell all in a book deal or even follow Meghan’s lead and make a podcast.”

After all “he’s hinted he has discovered secrets during the hearings — particularly regarding the treatment of him and Meghan — that would shock us all.”

So “it is a veiled threat essentially that he will tell all if it doesn’t go the way he wants it to,” the insider added before signing off.