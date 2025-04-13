Meghan Markle's ‘lacking' podcast' Confessions of Female Founder receives a skinning/ Source: Netflix show With Love, Meghan

Episode one of the podcast Meghan Markle released titled Confessions of a Female Founder, has ended up receiving a lot of criticism by writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue during her conversation with Newsweek’s chief royal correspondent Jack Royston.

The conversation happened on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show and took apart the missing pieces of what Mr Royston believes could have been featured more.

“I looked up the share price for Bumble, and it looked like a cryptocurrency pump-and-dump scheme,” he started by saying, in his reference to Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd’s comment.

“It was trading at $75 a share in 2021, and it’s now $4 a share. So, in other words, if you invested $75,000, you would have $4,000 right now. So the fact that Meghan didn’t ask any follow-up questions, like what is that?” Had it happened it could have become “a cautionary tale about how not to run a company,” Mr Royston believes.

Plus, “There is so much to unpack from a business point of view. Your podcast is actually about their emotional friendship and relationship, and they don’t get into any of that – and that would've been fascinating to hear.”

But it had “nothing to do with how to build a business,” he also add as part of his criticism.

Before signing off though Mr Royston did admit that its probably happened because “Meghan doesn’t want to pressure her guests at all. Probably because many of them are her friends.”

And “she probably knew how Whitney felt about the disintegration of her share price, because she is Whitney’s friend, but we don’t know – and she doesn’t ask pressing, follow-up questions.”

Hence, “If she wants to be genuinely interested, this podcast could’ve been way better. To some extent, it did have some interest and some intriguing parts. But it could’ve been way better if she’d gone more into interrogating the subject.”

In the end, “the episode was called The Evolution of the Entrepreneur, and there is nothing in there about the evolution of the entrepreneur," he added before concluding the chat.