Brittany Cartwright declares she 'will never forgive' ex-Jax Taylor for THIS

'Vanderpump Rules' star takes a firm stand for herself while 'dealing with a child with autism'

Lifestyle News Desk
April 13, 2025

Brittany Cartwright declares she 'will never forgive' ex-Jax Taylor for THIS

Brittany Cartwright recently got candid and revealed one move of her ex-husband Jax Taylor which she will “never forgive.”

For the unversed, at the front door of her Los Angeles residence, which she shared with her 4-year-old son Cuz, there is a mat that says “The Cartwrights.”

Speaking with PEOPLE, the 36-year-old television personality shared, “It used to say the Cauchis,” but she “changed that immediately” after filing for divorce from Taylor in August 2024, whose real name is Jason Michael Cauchi.

Cartwright also said it reminds her of difficulties she had to face to move back into the house, as the 45-year-old American TV personality and model did not leave it for months after they separated in February 2024 in ten years.

She quipped, “Jax would not leave for seven months, while I had to move to different rental houses. I even said that he could move into the rental houses that I paid for. He still wouldn’t do it. No matter what.”

“I didn’t know if I was going to get a chance to come back here. I went looking for houses, and I did all these different things. But I wanted to be here."

"I feel like I made this house a home. Cruz was born here. This is his house. He's got his pool outside; he's got his swing set. He's got his playroom. He's got everything here," The Valley star noted.

Moreover, the mother of one clarified that she "will never forgive him for doing that to us. When you're dealing with a child with autism, we shouldn't be the ones moving around. That should have never happened. But that’s just how Jax is.”

Notably, Cartwright and Taylor, who began dating in 2015, tied the knot on June 29, 2019, in a fairy-tale-themed wedding ceremony at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple parted ways in February last year but Brittany Cartwright filed for divorce in August the same year due to “irreconcilable differences."

