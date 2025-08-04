Matty Healy comforts mom in tearful moment after Taylor Swift shade backlash

Denise Welch spotted after her remarks about Matty Healy ex Taylor Swift

Matty Healy’s mom Denise Welch was spotted breaking down on the street with her son.

Following the backlash over her comments about Taylor Swift, ex-girlfriend of The 1975 frontman, Denise was seen in the West Hollywood with her son.

As reported by TMZ, Denise was spotted blowing her nose and wiping off tears as she spoke to Matty.

Denise Welch, mom of Matty Healy, said she’s 'glad' to not be Taylor Swift mother-in-law

However, an insider told the outlet, “There was a family matter that Matty was consoling his mother about.”

It is worth mentioning that this comes after Denise’s shocking comments about Taylor on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live.

When asked about the Blank Space singer’s album The Tortured Poets Department, which is believed to be about Matty, the Loos Women star stated, “Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode, but being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad I lost.”

“Not that I have anything against [Taylor] at all! It was just – it was tricky. Listen, you're not allowed to say anything,” she noted after audience’s surprise over her comment.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy briefly dated in 2023, following the Lover singer’s split from Joe Alwyn.

Denise Welch received criticism from Taylor’s fans after her comments in the interview.