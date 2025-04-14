Prince Harry sent an olive branch to Prince William in UK

Prince Harry reportedly sent an olive branch to Prince William and Kate Middleton during his recent visit to the UK.



The Duke of Sussex, who spent two days in London last week, stayed at Coworth Park hotel, near Ascot, Berkshire- just 20 minutes away from Kate and William’s Adelaide Cottage.

A source told The Express: "His accommodation decision, which was relayed to Wills and Kate through security services, was seen as a potential olive branch to make peace after so many years estranged."

"Harry really is keen to try to salvage some kind of relationship or even reopen dialogue," they added.

"They have not had any full-length conversations or discussions since they had some time together around the Queen's passing,” they noted.