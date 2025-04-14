 
Michelle Keegan pays sweet honor to her newborn daughter

The English actress paid a loving tribute to her newborn daughter she shares with husband Mark Wright, through jewelry

April 14, 2025

Michelle Keegan showed off a new baby-inspired jewelry with a sweet connection to her little girl.

The soap star found another way to show her love for her newborn daughter Palma and took to her Instagram to flash her latest custom-made jewelry, a necklace.

She shared a snap of the necklace to her Stories, which she first showcased on Mother's Day in the previous month.

The gold neckpiece featured three "P" pendants, one for daughter Palma and the other two for her two pups.

The 37-year-old actress is a pet mom of chihuahua Pip and dachshund Phoebe, whom Keegan regularly shows on her social media.

"For my three girls. Palma, Pheobe and Pip," the proud mom wrote on the picture.

Keegan announced the birth of her first child, whom she shares with husband Mark Wright, in March.

The post came a week after the soap star and the TOWIE star enjoyed their first family getaway in Chipping Norton with the little one.

