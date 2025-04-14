 
Geo News

Khloe Kardashian's ex-Tristan Thompson celebrates daughter True's 7th birthday

The professional basketball player shares his unadulterated love for True

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 14, 2025

Khloe Kardashians ex-Tristan Thompson celebrates daughter Trues 7th birthday
Khloe Kardashian's ex-Tristan Thompson celebrates daughter True's 7th birthday

Tristan Thompson recently celebrated the birthday of his daughter True, whom he shares with ex-Khloe Kardashian.

Sharing a heartfelt carousel on Instagram on Sunday, April 13, the 34-year-old professional basketball player wished True a happy 7th birthday.

With several pictures of his daughter along with her siblings, Thompson also added a long caption under his post that read, "Happy birthday Twinny!! My TuTu is 7 today!!"

The NBA star added, "I Can’t believe how time flies. Momma you are literally the light that shines bright In my life. When I see you I see mommy aka GiGi (sic)."

He further wrote, “True you bring your brothers, mommy and all your cousins soo much happiness you literally spark any room you walk in. You have the best soul ever I’m soo blessed to have as my daughter.” (sic)

“Keep being amazing each and every day. Daddy always got you. I can’t wait to play tag and jump on the trampoline. I love you Twin,” Thompson concluded by adding heart emojis.

For the unversed, other than 7-year-old daughter True, he also shares 2-year-old Tatum with Kardashian.

Meghan Markle makes clever move to ditch agreement with The Firm video
Meghan Markle makes clever move to ditch agreement with The Firm
Meghan Markle faces fresh criticism on live show after launching multiple ventures video
Meghan Markle faces fresh criticism on live show after launching multiple ventures
How much did it cost Katy Perry to go to space?
How much did it cost Katy Perry to go to space?
Why Tom Cruise won't ditch 'Mission: Impossible' after 'last' film
Why Tom Cruise won't ditch 'Mission: Impossible' after 'last' film
Birth of grandson fails to elicit response from Eminem
Birth of grandson fails to elicit response from Eminem
Meghan Markle sends King Charles a gift from her personal collection
Meghan Markle sends King Charles a gift from her personal collection
Prince Harry shares 'Suits' nightmare in therapy with Meghan Markle video
Prince Harry shares 'Suits' nightmare in therapy with Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton likely to make first appearance with King Charles since St. Patrick's Day
Kate Middleton likely to make first appearance with King Charles since St. Patrick's Day