Khloe Kardashian's ex-Tristan Thompson celebrates daughter True's 7th birthday

Tristan Thompson recently celebrated the birthday of his daughter True, whom he shares with ex-Khloe Kardashian.

Sharing a heartfelt carousel on Instagram on Sunday, April 13, the 34-year-old professional basketball player wished True a happy 7th birthday.

With several pictures of his daughter along with her siblings, Thompson also added a long caption under his post that read, "Happy birthday Twinny!! My TuTu is 7 today!!"

The NBA star added, "I Can’t believe how time flies. Momma you are literally the light that shines bright In my life. When I see you I see mommy aka GiGi (sic)."

He further wrote, “True you bring your brothers, mommy and all your cousins soo much happiness you literally spark any room you walk in. You have the best soul ever I’m soo blessed to have as my daughter.” (sic)

“Keep being amazing each and every day. Daddy always got you. I can’t wait to play tag and jump on the trampoline. I love you Twin,” Thompson concluded by adding heart emojis.

For the unversed, other than 7-year-old daughter True, he also shares 2-year-old Tatum with Kardashian.