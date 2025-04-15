'Black Mirror' star Cristin Milioti blasts digital addiction

Cristin Milioti, who starred in Black Mirror, says she hates how much time technology took away from her.



During an interview with Blavity, the actress adds, I hate it. It makes me sad. I hate how much time my phone steals from me.”



“You know, I hate that I can tell even when I open it that I’m like addicted to it and I hate that."

The Penguin star further explains, “So much exists in this virtual world, like Instagram, which is just run by someone who I think should probably be in jail. It all feels so dystopian and so terrifying."

“And I also can understand the ways in which it’s really helped. They just aren’t as loud to me as the ways in which it just feels like it rots us. We’re so dependent on it, and it just bums me out and it terrifies me," she concludes.

Cristin appeared in Black Mirror's season seven final episode, USS Callister: Into Infinity.