Lil Nas X shares alarming health update from hospital bed

Lil Nas X is in a hospital after losing control over half his face.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, the 26-year-old rapper posted an alarming clip from a hospital bed, showing his fans that he couldn't move the right side of his face.

"This is me doing a full smile right now by the way," Lil said in the clip showing his smile and grabbing his jaw.

"It's like what the f---. Bro, I can't even laugh right, bro. What the f---. Ah! Oh my God,” he added.

The Industry Baby hitmaker captioned the clip, "Soooo lost control of the right side of my face.”

As he shared the post, his fans and celebrity friends expressed concerns for Lil's health.

"Get well baby,” Taraji P. Henson penned in the comment section of the post.

Wanda Sykes wrote, "Get well love. Sometimes your body tells you to sit down somewhere. Rest up.”

Shortly after, Lil shared another clip on Instagram Stories and gave a closer look at both sides of his face.

"We normal over here. We get crazy over here,” the musician penned over the clip. "I'm so cooked.”