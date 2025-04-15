Diego Luna reveals last words to 'Andor' character

Diego Luna bids farewell to his character in Andor and looks back at his role's journey from a non-believer to the leader of the Rebellion.



“I said goodbye to this character when we wrapped,” he tells Deadline during the premiere event of the second season at Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre.

“I had a beautiful opportunity to talk to the crew, to talk to the cast. [Creator] Tony Gilroy gave these beautiful words, we had a drink, we hugged, we cried. I’m going to miss this family," he adds.

Critics and fans praise the actor for subtly playing the character in the Star Wars universe.

Back to the premiere, Diego gushes about how he and his team “delivered and that will stay there forever, but it’s the dynamic, it’s my every day life — what I have to say goodbye to. It’s tough, I went through, really, a lovely and challenging journey with these people and it transformed me somehow.”

“It’s sad, it’s painful, but also I know how lucky I am that I had this opportunity," the 45-year-old notes.

"Many go through the journey of acting without living something like this, you know? I didn’t know it was going to happen to me, it’s been 10 years of my life, so I’m proud and honored to be part of this family," Diego concludes.