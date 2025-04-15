Kevin Bacon recalls intimidating incident from the set of 'Wild Things'

Kevin Bacon recently got candid and opened up about the terrifying thing they found on the set of Wild Things.

In a talk with Variety to promote his new Prime Video series, The Bondsman, the 66-year-old American actor revealed that while filming the 1998 film Wild Things, the crew once discovered a dead body.

Bacon shared, “We were out in the swamp one night — a lot of mosquitoes, wow — and we were shooting some scene, I don’t remember what it was, by kind of a river. They had kind of floated a raft out there so that they could put a light.”

“All of a sudden I hear across the walkie-talkie: ‘Hey, I think I just saw a floater.’ And it was a body that was floating by. It was kind of indicative of the vibe of the movie,” the X-Men: First Class star recalled.

In addition, John McNaughton, the film’s director, reminisced about the moment which took place in a marsh in the Everglades while talking with Entertainment Weekly.

He remembered, “We called the police, and they actually grabbed the body and kept it from getting into our shot.”

Before concluding, it is essential to mention that other than Bacon, Wild Things also starred Neve Campbell, Bill Murray, Denise Richards, Matt Dillon, Jeff Perry, Robert Wagner, Jennifer Taylor, Theresa Russell, and others.