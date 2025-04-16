David Beckham calls for support for UNICEF ahead of his milestone 50th birthday

David Beckham has started a new campaign with UNICEF to raise funds for children in need, a way he opted to celebrate his upcoming milestone birthday.

The former footballer, who will turn 50 on May 2, has been working as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF for the past 20 years.

His new fundraising appeal revolves around female and adolescent girls around the globe facing violence and abuse, female genital mutilation, and early marriages.

As part of the collaboration, awareness videos by girls around the world will be posted on Beckham's social media up until his birthday to show their community work.

In the video uploaded on his Instagram page, David made an appeal, saying, "We are witnessing a global funding crisis where the most vulnerable children are suffering the most and urgently need our help. Please support my birthday fundraiser."

"Next month, I turn 50. It's a major milestone that has made me think about the opportunities I've had and the experiences that have shaped me."

The president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF looked back on his journey with the welfare organization, and confessed that it has made him more grounded as a father of four.

"As I look back, some of the moments that have had the most impact on me have come through my work with @UNICEF. As a father of four amazing children, I know how lucky my family is to be safe and have access to education and healthcare," Beckham admitted.

He continued. "I've met children living in the toughest situations all over the world and I've seen what can happen when they are given the support they need to take control of their lives."

Sharing the agenda behind his appeal, Beckham said, "Today, 25 years since my first visit to a women's centre in Thailand, the world is a very difficult place for children - especially girls. That's why I'm launching a fundraising appeal for my birthday. I want the children who need us to believe that their voice will be heard."

"So if you, like me, believe that every child should have the chance to achieve their full potential, please click the link in my bio to donate. Whatever you can give will make a difference to children's lives," he noted, adding, "Every child deserves the chance to dream. Together, we can help to make those dreams a reality. Thank you @UNICEF. #ForEveryChild."

It is pertinent to mention that David Beckham is a father to four kids, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, whom he shares with wife Victoria Beckham.