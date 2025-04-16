 
Kristin Cavallari posts rare glimpse of daughter Saylor

The 'Laguna Beach' alum gushes over the launch of her daughter's jewelry collection

Lifestyle News Desk
April 16, 2025

Kristin Cavallari's daughter Saylor looked like the spitting image of her mother as she follows in her mom’s footsteps.

The 38-year-old fashion designer took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday to make an announcement that in collaboration with her jewelry and skincare line, her 9-year-old daughter has launched her first jewelry collection.

In the announcement post, the proud mom posted a series of snaps with Saylor as they prepared for the launch, with close-up shots of the pieces Saylor was wearing.

“It’s a big day for my angel baby!!,” the mom of three wrote in the caption.

“Saylor has her first jewelry collection out today with @uncommonjames. A beachy vibe with seashells, colorful beads, flamingos plus a lot more,” Cavallari continued.

It was so sweet having this experience with my girl and I’m so proud of her,” the Let's Be Honest podcast host gushed.

In addition to Saylor, Cavallari is also mom to two sons, Jaxon, 10, and Camden, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

