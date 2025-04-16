Photo: Gwyneth Paltrow gives rare insight about emotional impact of empty nesting

Gwyneth Paltrow recently got candid about her life and emotional struggles ahead of menopause.

In a new confessional with Vanity Fair for their April Issue, the acting sensation opened up about her emotional struggles ahead of starting a new chapter of her life.

“I’m going through hard-core perimenopause,” she began and noted, “which doesn’t help.”

In addition to this, the actress talked about the her prolonged hiatus from the screen and shared, “I’ve gone through a lot since the last time I was onscreen in a real way.”

Heaping praise for his partner, Brad Falchuk added, “Gwyneth is a supermom and she was generally extremely happy when the kids were growing up.”

“She has room to feel herself now. To have her own needs and experiences and moods. And she is loving it. It’s really fun to be around,” he continued.

“There’s this weird, deep grief that comes with letting go, saying goodbye, and then calling into question your own purpose,” she added while talking about the emotional impact empty nesting has brought her.

It is pertinent to mention that Brad Falchuk shares two kids, Isabella, 20, and Brody, 18, with his ex-wife, while his wife is also mom to two kids, Apple and Moses, whom she shares with her ex-husband Chris Martin.

Before signing off from the chat, Gwyneth added that since her kids are all grown up now, most of the time she finds herself asking the question, “Who am I now?”