Elon Musk baby plans spilt in secret confession

Elon Musk has reportedly touched upon his plans for reproduction.



The Tesla CEO, who father 14 children with multiple women, says that he wants an army of kids.

According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, Musk had told one of his baby mamas, Ashley St, Clair that his goal is ‘to reach legion-level before the apocalypse, we will need to use surrogates.’

The statement comes after Musk’s confession in 2021:

“I can’t emphasize this enough, there are not enough people.”

He told TWJ: "And I think one of the biggest risks to civilization is the low birth rate…If people don’t have more children, civilization is going to crumble.”

This comes as Musk’s transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson, branded him a ‘man child.’

During a lengthy interview with Teen Vogue, Wilson noted: “He’s a pathetic man-child.”

“Why would I feel scared of him? Ohhh, he has so much power. Nah, nah, nah. I don’t give a f–k. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he’s rich? Oh, no, I’m trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here.”

“I don’t give a f–k how much money anyone has. I don’t. I really don’t. He owns Twitter. OK. Congratulations,” she continued.