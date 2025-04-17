Liam Payne's sister Ruth pays heartfelt tribute on his sixth month death anniversary

Liam Payne's sister Ruth Gibbins wrote a touching note for her brother on his sixth-month death anniversary

Gibbins took to her instagram account on Wednesday, April 16, to pay tribute to the late singer-songwriter who passed away at the age of 31 after falling from a multi-story building in Argentina

“My head is still screaming for you,” Gibbins began. “Each morning on waking, I feel like I am plunged underwater, gasping for air that never comes to relieve me. Living without you is impossible, so for now, I exist. I’m learning to laugh or smile in the right places, but mate, it’s exhausting when all I want to do is speak to you.”

She went on to say, “In the few moments I allow myself to feel love and not just loss. I can really smile at the memories of us, like last year when we were doubled over laughing at us trying to make something we’d seen on youtube, but memories are always tinged with sadness at how unfair it is we can’t make new ones.”

The One Direction alum's sister shared that she feels him laughing and walking around her "like Whoopi Goldberg in Ghost" and looks for him wherever she goes.

“I see you, though, you’re always coming through in different ways to put me back on the right path. I can’t process what’s happened and the finality of it, you know I will never stop doing all I can for you. I miss you loudly, quietly and in all the moments in between, Gibbins penned.

“Love you so much more than these words or my tears are capable of expressing but I know you know this. For now, I’ll meet you in my dreams," she concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the fatal fall from the CasaSur Palermo Hotel's balcony occurred in October 2024.