Olivia Munn reveals unique wedding gift husband John Mulaney gave her

Olivia Munn got a very emotional unexpected gift from her husband John Mulaney on their wedding day.

The actress, 44, recently made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote her new Apple TV+ series Your Friends & Neighbors.

During the show, the conversation turned to Munn's personal life, who shares a 3-year-old son, Malcolm, and a 7-month-old daughter, Méi, with comedian Mulaney, 42.

Munn, who wed Mulaney in July 2024, recalled an emotional confession she made to the SNL alum prior to their wedding.

“Our daughter was born via surrogate because I couldn’t carry her and I was really sad, I was telling John, ‘Ahh, I wish that she was here because in the photos when she looks back on the day Mommy and Daddy got married, Malcolm will be there, but she won’t be there,’“ the X-Men: Apocalypse actress shared on the show.

Munn also revealed how Mulaney found a way to cheer her up with a hack that could mark their daughter's presence before her birth.

“He found this vintage locket and he put her sonogram picture inside so that we had it on the [day],” Munn shared. “And he surprised me with that. It was very emotional. I know, he’s really thoughtful and sweet.”

The couple welcomed their daughter Méi in September 2024 via surrogate.