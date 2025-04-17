Will Smith teases Martin Lawrence in hilarious nod to his 60th birthday

Will Smith wished his longtime pal and co-star Martin Lawrence in a hilarious way!

Smith, 56, took to his Instagram account on April 16 to mark Lawrence's 60th birthday.

In the celebratory post, Smith uploaded a snap of himself with Lawrence sporting robes while wearing a fake beard.

"Happy Bday Marty Mar!!" he wished Lawrence.

"You don’t look a day over 70," Smith joked.

Smith and Lawrence have played the iconic role of Miami police buddies in the action movie series Bad Boys, and the first installment of the film was released on April 7, 1995.

To mark the three decades of their Bad Boys franchise, Smith and Lawrence posted a joint post on social media on April 7.

“30 years ago @jerrybruckheimer, Don Simpson and @michaelbay took a chance on us and Bad Boys was born!! Grateful for all the love y’all have shown us through the years," the stars captioned, sharing throwback snaps from the set of the movie.