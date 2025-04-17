Jelly Roll gets emotional about daughter's first prom

Jelly Roll is having an emotional moment as a girl dad.

The singer's candid reaction to his 16-year-old daughter Bailee Ann leaving for her first prom hit the internet on Sunday as his wife Bunnie Xo documented the moment on TikTok.

"Hello friends! Guess who's going to prom tonight!" the podcaster, 44, said at the beginning of the video.

The proud stepmom offered an insider view of Bailee's hair, makeup, and styling for the big night.

The Dumb Blonde host then shared a final look of her stepdaughter, dressed in a bright yellow dress. Bunnie Xo also added a video of Jelly Roll, 40, tearing up as he looked at his daughter, whom he shares with ex-Felicia Beckwith.

At the end of the video, Bunnie watched as Bailee and her prom date walked out the door, before saying, "We did it. We did it guys. We made prom happen."

In March, Bunnie Xo updated fans on her stepdaughter's promposal from the boyfriend, his mother, and their family.

"What's up guys. So today is Bailee's promposal, and I'm gonna bring you along for it. So come with us, baby!" Bunnie said at the beginning of the video.

The team set up balloons that spelled out "prom" and placed roses on the floor to set the tone for it all. They also played a song from Disney's Beauty and the Beast in the background as she walked in and greeted her boyfriend.

Later, Bailee Ann uploaded the actual promposal video on her personal TikTok account, revealing her candid reaction to the efforts.

Bunnie and Jelly Roll married in 2016 and were granted primary custody of Bailee Ann. Their family of three also grew that year with the addition of Jelly Roll’s son, Noah Buddy, from a previous relationship.

In June last year, Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll announced they are considering growing their family through IVF, potentially including a surrogate.