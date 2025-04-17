Prince Harry in vulnerable position amid tensions with King Charles

King Charles has likely cut off contact with Prince Harry because he no longer trusts him, claimed a royal expert.

According to Royal commentator Emily Griffiths, the Duke of Sussex is in a “fragile” state as his father is not taking any of his calls.

The expert claimed that Charles may have stopped taking his calls due to trust issues while pointing to a moment in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary where he read a private message from Prince William aloud while being filmed.

Speaking with GB News, Griffiths said the situation is sad, especially since Charles was recently hospitalised and Harry didn’t even know.

"I think it's really sad for Harry, actually, and for Charles, because we know Charles is really ill. And I don't blame Charles at all, because Harry is deeply untrustworthy.

"And in his Netflix documentary, you can see him receiving a text from Prince William, reading it straight away out to Meghan whilst being filmed by TV cameras, so I can hardly blame Charles for cutting off his son."

Griffiths went on to add, "I do think it's a really sad situation because Charles was hospitalised the other day and Harry had no idea. Those leaks often come from the Sussex camps when it comes to People magazines, they've got really close links. So I do think it's probably coming from them more or less.

"Harry's also recently said that he felt exhausted and overwhelmed by the court case about his security going on over here, so I am a bit worried that he sounds a bit fragile at the moment, and he can't get through to his own family."