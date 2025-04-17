 
King Charles' plans for a reduced workload for cancer treatment: Expert

Whether King Charles will ever agree to slowing down his workload comes into view

Hiba Anjum
April 17, 2025

King Charles' plans for a reduced workload for cancer treatment

British broadcaster Jonathan Sacerdoti has just hypothesized King Charles’ plan for his duties amid cancer treatment, and whether the public will see him taking it slow anytime soon.

He shared his thoughts in an interview with Fox News Digital.

That conversation saw him getting right to it and saying, “It seems unlikely that the king will want to step back from his duties any more than is strictly necessary.”

And “Though he had to cancel some engagements recently, it caused very minimal disruption to his otherwise busy schedule.”

Because “he has always been clear that his work ethic compels him to be as busy as possible.”

The conversation did not end their either as Mr Sacerdoti also added, “Of course, he is not a youngster, and the example of his late mother’s older years shows that, when needed, the royal family can accommodate sharing the burden, if necessary.”

“But just as Queen Elizabeth II continued to work well into her old age, and even when she was not entirely healthy, I am sure that the king will want to do the same and keep going as much as is possible,” he noted before signing off. 

