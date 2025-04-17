Prince Harry accused of ‘loss of interest’ in charity due to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s marriage might have changed him and not for the better.

The Duke of Sussex has been accused of losing interest in charity, Sentebale, ever since he married Meghan Markle, stepped back from royal duties in 2018 and relocated to the US in 2020.

Sentebale, was founded in 2006 by the Duke himself in honour of his late and iconic mother, Lady Diana, the Princess of Wales, in order to support children and young people in southern Africa, particularly those affected by HIV/AIDS.

Chief Khoabane Theko, the principal chief of Thaba Bosiu, where the Sentebale is based in Lesotho, commented on Prince Harry backing off from his position in the charity, claiming that hi marriage was what “killed the spirit” of the charity.

He also mentioned that he was left "perturbed" that Harry and Meghan did not visit Lesotho during a holiday in Africa.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Chief Theko spoke of the duke’s trips and said, "His loss of interest has totally killed the spirit of Sentebale's survival."

"When [Sentebale] was launched, I remember his words quite vividly, because he was very strong in saying 'my mother, this place, her passion about Africa' and all that,” he recalled.

"He's a loved figure because of his openness, but his loss of interest has totally killed the spirit of the Sentebale's survival. I haven't seen him [Prince Harry] since he got himself married,” the Chief added, even though he was unaware that Prince Harry has in fact visited Lesotho twice since his marriage to Meghan Markle.