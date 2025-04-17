'Sister Wives' Meri Brown get honest about her failed friendship with Robyn

Meri Brown is resonating with her BFF’s thoughts about the downfall of her friendship with her former sister wife, Robyn Brown.

PEOPLE has received a clip of the forthcoming return of the reality show Sister Wives, in which the 54-year-old and her best friend Jenn Sullivan talked about her friendship with Kody Brown’s only remaining wife in a plural marriage.

Speaking of Robyn, Meri said, “There’s so many people that are like she was a fraud, she was a liar, she was manipulating.”

Jenn refrained from passing judgement on the situation and told her that she is being protective and cautious.

She went on to quip, “I don’t think it was like intentional manipulation. I do think that Kody decided that he had this new person that was this new insider with him, and then it just became them against everybody else.”

“She’d act like she was your best friend, and then completely ignore you and hurt your feelings. Like that’s really f***** up. Like either be an a****** or don’t,” Jenn added.

After listening to her friend’s remarks, Meri confessed that her bond with Robyn “was a good one, and I felt very solid in it.”

“We were very close. And then it started, there was a divide,” the mother of one noted.

For the unversed, Kody was in a plural marriage with four wives, but he now lives only with Robyn, as his third wife, Christine Brown, left him in November 2021, becoming the first to leave.

Just after a year, the 56-year-old patriarch’s second wife, Janelle Brown, exited the marriage in December 2022.

However, in January 2023, Kody reunited with Meri, his first wife, after years of their legal divorce.

It was revealed that Robyn pleaded with Meri to not walk away after Christine and Janelle’s exit from the Brown family.

It is pertinent to mention that Meri and Kody got legally divorced in 2014, but they ended their spiritual marriage through their church, the Apostolic United Brethren, in 2023.